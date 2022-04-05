Boss Nass is one of the many characters you can interact with and play in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. He’s the Gungan Leader you encounter in Episode I: The Phantom Menace, who eventually brings peace between the Gungans and the local Nabooians. You’ll need to go out of your way if you want to unlock Boss Nass and add him to your roster. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Boss Nass in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The only way to unlock Boss Nass is to complete a side mission, specifically the Gungans Gone. You can find this side quest after you’ve unlocked Tatooine, Geonosis, and Coruscant, which means making your way through Episodes I and II. After that, you can speak with Boss Nass in Gungan City to begin the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have the quest, you’ll need to travel to Coruscant, Tatooine, and Geonosis to bring back all three of the Gungan Ambassadors. They have gotten into some trouble, and they need help making it back to Boss Nass. When you arrive at each location, you’ll have a waypoint to reach these Gungans and help them out.

After you’ve found all three of them and sent them back to Boss Nass, you can return to him to turn in the quest. Once the quest is done, you can buy Boss Nass in the character selection menu, under the Heroes category, for 100,000 studs.