How to unlock Bossk in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Bossk is one of the many Bounty Hunters you can unlock in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. He’s considered the second-best bounty hunter in the galaxy, right before Boba Fett. If you’re looking to unlock this character and add him to your roster, you’ll need to do a handful of quests before reaching this point. In this guide, we’ll cover how you unlock Bossk in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

There are several quests you’ll need to complete before you have a chance to unlock Bossk. These are all the quests and the proper order you need to complete them if you want to reach Bossk.

Secret of the Archives

Secret of the Archives II

Stolen Knowledge

Bounty Hunter Hunt

Bouncy Bounty

The first two tasks, Secret of the Archives and Secret of the Archives II, are puzzles. You can find both of them at the Jedi Temple in the Jedi Archives. There, you’ll need to place the busts inside of the library in proper order, according to the Bogwing Competition, and then based on the paintings of the six Jedi Masters.

After completing those puzzles, Jocasta Nu, the Jedi Temple’s Head Librarian, will have the Stolen Knowledge quest available to you. Multiple Holocrons inside the temple were stolen, and you need to retrieve them and bring them back to her. During the mission, you’ll encounter Aurra Sing, who will have the Bounty Hunter Hunt mission available for you in the Federal District, so long as you have Jakku unlocked.

Finally, the last quest you need to complete is Bouncy Bounty, which directly has you working with Bossk. He wants you to deliver several trampolines to Mustafar to help boost the workers’ morale. However, the truth is he wanted to use it for a payday himself, and you’ll have to battle him at the end. Upon defeating Bossk, you’ll have the chance to unlock him in the character selection screen for 100,000 after completing the quest.