How to unlock clothes and accessories in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

In Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain, users can customize their avatar through a variety of different clothing and accessory options. However, quite a few of those items will not be available from the onset. Those items will appear in the Appearance folder as a question mark, and will need to be unlocked in order to be used. But how exactly do you unlock clothing items in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain? Let’s go over what you need to do.

To unlock clothes and accessories in Big Brain Academy, you will need to obtain Coins. Coins can be obtained simply by completing practice sessions, as well as tests.

Each time you practice an event in Big Brain Academy, you will receive at least one Coin. If you are able to crack a high score (i.e. score over 400 or higher on a practice for the first time), you will also receive an extra Coin.

As far as tests go, you will receive five Coins each time a test is completed.

10 Coins are needed to acquire a clothing item. If you need to see your progress towards 10 Coins, look towards the top-right section of the screen.

Once you’ve hit that marker, a new item will appear in your Appearance folder.