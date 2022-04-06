How to unlock Darth Vader in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader, is an iconic villain and a major adversary you’ll battle against in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Not only will you get the chance to battle against him, but you’ll eventually be able to play as him. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can unlock Darth Vader in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

A handful of the characters you unlock and use in the game primarily come from side quests, which appear as you explore the game. Darth Vader can be unlocked by working your way through the main story. You’ll need to advance through Episodes IV, V, and VI. Many of these stories feature Darth Vader as the antagonist, but in Episode VI, alongside his son Luke, he redeems himself and returns to the Light Side of the force.

At the end of Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, you’ll unlock Darth Vader and have the chance to play as him for the rest of the game in any Free Play mode. You do not have to purchase Darth Vader or spend any studs. Instead, you’ll automatically unlock access to him by the end of the Episode. He has a handful of alternative costumes you can use, such as him without a helmet, but this will cost 200,000 studs to purchase.