How to unlock Fishing in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Nintendo has answered the prayers of many with the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The fan-favorite pink marshmallow is back in another brand-new adventure. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is styled similar to Super Mario 3D World, with tons of new abilities to use, worlds to discover, and plenty of secrets to uncover. Here is how to unlock fishing in Kirby’s latest adventure.

How to unlock fishing

Image via Nintendo

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has a new hub world called Waddle Dee Town. This town will be the new base of operations for Kirby and friends between every mission. After completing the open prologue tutorial, Waddle Dee Town will be unlocked.

Once this hub unlocks, all rescued Waddle Dees will start unlocking various activities to do in the hub. Each stage will feature several Waddle Dees to discover, and rescuing them is the key to every unlock for Waddle Dee town.

Fishing is unlocked after rescuing 155 Waddle Dees. This is no small number, so careful exploration of each stage is required to reach this number. One Flash Fishing is unlocked, you can head over to the small pond near the edge of town and play at any time. It can even be played in co-op as well.