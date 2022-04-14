One of the best parts of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is getting to see your favorite characters in Lego form. While the main characters get plenty of screen time over the course of the game, some of the side characters don’t get to have their moments due to time restrictions. Jek Porkins, one of the Rebel pilots that took on the Death Star in Episode IV: A New Hope doesn’t get a moment to shine during the story, but is in the game for you to unlock and play as. Here’s how to unlock Jek Porkins in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Dominate the shooting range on Yavin 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the Great Temple on Yavin 4, you can find a shooting gallery minigame on the west side of the second floor of the Great Temple. You arrive on Yavin 4 during the second half of Episode IV: A New Hope.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to unlock Jek Porkins, you will need to get a gold medal from the shooting gallery, by earning at least 1200 points. This minigame requires you to shoot recon drones out of the air, with each recon drone netting you 100 points. The drones go down in 1 to 2 hits, so as long as you have a character with a gun you are comfortable with and are a decent shot, you should be able to clear 1200 points in about half the allotted time. Once completed, you can unlock Porkins from the Hero category for 35,000 studs.