How to unlock Scout Trooper in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Scout Trooper in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a villain class gunman who can be owned by paying a fairly low amount of Studs. However, before buying them, players must first take on the Episode IV: A New Home side mission in Dagobah’s Dragonsnake Bog area. Here’s where to start the mission and what you’ll need to do to own Scout Trooper.

You can begin the Episode IV: A New Home quest by traveling to the dead end path at the bottom of Dragonsnake Bog and talking to the R5-D4 droid. The character will ask that you protect them while they explore the map and find a home to live in. Thus, this side mission basically works as a tour of the Bog and you can bet there are plenty of Kyber Bricks to spot along the way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of course, it wouldn’t be a side mission without a little action. While R5-D5 strolls around, you will first need to block and eliminate small lizards from destroying the droid. Once the droid has finally toured every area, the mission will then conclude with a battle against a fast-moving dragon. As the beast mainly attacks from above, we recommend players use a character that has a blaster to make this a quick fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the dragon is defeated, R5-D4 will lead you to their new home and grant access to the Scout Trooper character. You can then buy the character from the villain class tab for 35,000 Studs.

