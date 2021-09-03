Ever since our first time turning into Super Sonic back in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, there has always been an end goal of collecting the seven Chaos Emeralds and getting the invincible power-up. It allows you to move much faster with quicker acceleration, and nothing can kill you. It’s a great reward for completing the requirements for that game to get the power-up. Here is how to unlock Super Sonic in Sonic Colors Ultimate.

As is the case in most Sonic the Hedgehog games, you will need to collect all seven Chaos Emeralds to be able to turn into Super Sonic in Sonic Colors Ultimate. However, getting them in this game will take a little more time than it usually would in past games.

To have the chance to get a Chaos Emerald, you will need to collect every single red ring throughout the six worlds in the game. That means you need to collect all 180 red rings. After collecting them, go to Game Land in the top right of the world select screen. There are seven sets of courses here for you to race through. Complete each section, and that colored Chaos Emerald is yours.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Collecting all of the red rings is not really a challenge but more of a grind. We recommend playing through the game normally first, so you unlock all of the Wisps that you will need to find certain red rings hidden in specific areas of levels. If you want to go for 100% completion, then go back through the levels and find your missing red rings.