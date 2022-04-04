There are multiple ships to find and add to your collection in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You can use these ships throughout your adventure, even those you may not have seen that were actively used throughout the movies. One you may have seen in the background is the AA-9 Freighter, a transport ship. In this guide, we detail how to unlock the AA-9 Freighter in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The AA-9 Freighter is one of the ships you’ll need to unlock as you explore the free play area of the game outside of the main story. On the west side of the map, you’ll need to make your over to Courscant’s Federal District and begin the Protocol Problems challenge. You’ll need to get inside a locked building to complete this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to use a Villain, a Protocol Droid, and an Astromech character for this challenge. Make sure you have one of each in these categories unlocked before attempting to work on it. After you do, use the Villain to start the conveyer belt and then split up the Protocol Droid to get inside the building. Once inside, unlock the front down, and deactivate the lasers on each side of the room using the Protocol Droid terminal by gaining control of the Protocol Droid behind the lasers. Then, use your Astromech to reveal the hidden door, revealing the keys for the AA-9 Freighter.

The last thing you need to do is purchase the AA-9 Freighter from the ship selection menu for 100,000 studs.