There are multiple starfighters and ships for you to unlock in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. If you’re a fan of the Clone Wars television show, you’ll want to find the ARC-170 Starfighter, the primary starfighter the Clone Troopers used throughout this conflict. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the ARC-170 Starfighter in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Rather than unlocking this starship through the traditional story mode or going through any of the episodes, you’ll be able to do it through one of the challenges. The particular challenge, the Breaker Switch Breakdown, will be on Coruscant in the Federal District. Head to the east side of the map, and look for the Bith locked out of their building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking with the Bith, you’ll need to find your way around the building, open up the switch on the roof of the building, and then activate the front door. After turning it on, return to the front, and you’ll unlock access to the ARC-170 Starfighter after turning in the quest to the Bith. You still need to purchase it, though. This fighter will cost 35,000 studs to use in free play during your campaign.