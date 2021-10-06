How to unlock the Armonia Criptograma Chart chest on Quito in Far Cry 6

The Criptograma Chart chests in Far Cry 6 contain helpful gear that you can unlock to complete armor sets to grant you powerful perks and passives while liberating Yara. You can find a Criptograma to the northwest of Armonia, which you can find inside Quito, the starting island where you’ll initially encounter and work with the Libertad guerrilla forces. This guide details where you can find the Armonia Criptograma Chart chest in Far Cry 6 and how to solve the puzzle to open it.

Where to find the Armonia Criptograma Chart chest

You can find the chest to the northwest of Armonia. It will be the chest on the front of the building with the blue graffiti above it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to unlock the Armonia Criptograma Chart chest

You need to find two keys to open the chest. One of the keys is of a Yaran Flag, and the other is of a Palm Tree. You can find the Yaran Flag on top of the roof of the building next to the chest. You can reach the top of the roof by going up the left side, using one of the broken-down cars. The key should be hanging between a pair of car seats.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The following key with a Palm Tree will also be nearby. You can find it directly in front of your position at the car seats, inside the broken sewer pipe, with the blue sign at the entrance.