How to unlock the Danny Trejo mask in OlliOlli World

OlliOlli World features one of the more surprising celebrity cameos of the year so far in Spy Kids legend Danny Trejo. Machette himself is teaming up with B.B. to provide players with a tough side quest that will give them access to a mask of Trejo’s face. If you don’t know where to look, it can be tough to find, so we’ve put together a quick guide to show you exactly where to go.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first task is to get to Mega Spendtopia in the Los Vulgas region. This is pretty deep into the game, so you’ll be very familiar with OlliOlli World’s skating mechanics by the time you get here — that’ll come in handy soon. In Mega Spendtopia there’s a challenge that asks you to get to B.B. without doing a manual or firecracker. To do this, you’re going to need tons of speed and make sure you’re hitting jumps at their zenith. Otherwise, you won’t be able to clear stairs and will have to reset your run. That said, you can just keep trying from a checkpoint over and over again if you need to.

We recommend sticking to the top route of the level. Not only are the stairs a bit easier to clear here, but you actually need to get onto the top route at the very end of the level to find B.B. If you do everything correctly, you’ll see him just before the level’s finish and can interact with him to open up his side level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve wrapped up that level, head to the new level you’ve unlocked “B.B.’s Burgers.” Here, you’ll meet up with B.B. and Trejo. They’ll ask you to complete a challenge course to unlock your own Trejo mask. This might prove a pretty tough challenge for some. You have to complete three straight laps around a course without crashing. On top of that, you have to hit an ever-increasing score goal on each lap to continue. It might take a few tries, but learn the run, hit it clean, and you should score plenty of points along the way and unlock the mask.