How to unlock the Diamond and Pearl clan outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are a lot of outfits to choose from in Legends: Arceus. You can choose from tons of different kimonos, pants, and accessories and most of them come at little cost. You even unlock more of these outfits as you complete tasks for Anthe. There are two outfits, however, that aren’t linked to any requests. Here is how you unlock the Diamond and Pearl clan outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The clan outfits are some of the best-looking outfits you can buy throughout the game. To unlock them, however, you will need to complete the main campaign of Legends: Arceus. This does not mean the post-credit portion of the game. You simply need to complete the game to the point where the credits roll. After that, you can return to Anthe to purchase either of the outfits.

Each one of the outfits will cost you 10,000 PokéDollars. If you want to purchase both outfits, you will be looking at 20,000. Unfortunately, the shoes are sold separately and will cost you another 5,000 PokéDollars each. Overall, you will be looking at spending 30,000 PokéDollars if you want to buy the complete outfit for both clans.