How to unlock the Power of Winter in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The Power of Winter is one of the five powers you can unlock for your Hugr-Rip in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. With it, you’ll gain the strength of the Frost Giants invading Svartalfheim, allowing you to draw in the power of ice and snow to your attacks and deal additional blows to the Muspel enemies. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can unlock the Power of Winter and how to use it in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

The Power of Winter typically drops off the Jotnar-Guld, some of the larger Frost Giant enemies you can find wandering around in Svartalfheim. You can find these throughout the map, typically at the Raid locations or guarding outposts and participating in patrols. Suppose you’re looking for them throughout the world. In that case, we recommend adventuring in locations where you can also find the Fire Giants, Muspels or by exploring the colder locations with snow and ice, such as the mountains Svaladal or Vargrinn.

The Jotnar-Guld are typically the more challenging enemies, and it will take more effort to defeat them than the standard Frost Giant. When you defeat the Jotnar-Guld, there’s a good chance they’ll have it on their corpse for you to obtain. There’s always the chance for the weaker Jotnar to also have this power on them, too.

With the Power of Winter, you’ll be able to do increased damage to the Muspel enemies, making it easier to defeat them. You’ll want to activate it before a tough battle, giving you an edge over these powerful forces, and you have the chance to freeze them to do even more damage.