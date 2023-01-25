Roblox Flag Wars codes (January 2023)

If you are looking for shooting action on Roblox, Flag Wars is probably one of the best options. In the game, you are divided into teams and must capture flags while trying to eliminate the opposing team. You can use a variety of weapons to help you capture flags and defeat your opponents. Additionally, you can earn cash to unlock new weapons and equipment as you progress through the game.

However, you can use the game’s working codes if you don’t feel like grinding to earn the rewards. The codes help you get weapons and cash, which makes the game much better, especially when you are a new player. This guide will tell you all Roblox Flag Wars codes and help you redeem them.

All Roblox Flag Wars codes list

Roblox Flag Wars codes (Working)

FREEMP5 — Reward: an MP5

— Reward: an MP5 TyFor100k — Reward: 1,500 Cash

— Reward: 1,500 Cash 100Mil — Reward: 1,200 Cash

— Reward: 1,200 Cash THX4LIKES — Reward: 1,200 Cash

— Reward: 1,200 Cash SCRIPTLY — Reward: 800 Cash

— Reward: 800 Cash FREETEC9— Reward: a Free Gun

Roblox Flag Wars codes (Expired)

TyFor30k — Reward: 1,250 Cash and 19500 Snowflakes

— Reward: 1,250 Cash and 19500 Snowflakes XMAS — Reward: 2,000 Snowflakes

— Reward: 2,000 Snowflakes UPDATESOON — Reward: 2,500 Cash

— Reward: 2,500 Cash FROST — Reward: 4,500 Snowflakes

— Reward: 4,500 Snowflakes Snow4U— Reward: 900 Cash and 12,500 Snowflakes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Flag Wars

To redeem Roblox Flag Wars codes, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Flag Wars on your device.

Click on the codes in the top right corner.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code and hit redeem to get rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Flag Wars codes?

The best way you can get more Roblox Flag Wars codes is by checking the game’s Roblox page. The developer, Scriptly Studios, notes down all new working codes in the game’s description. Another thing you can do to get codes is to subscribe to the game’s official YouTube channel and join its Discord server.

Why are my Roblox Flag Wars codes not working?

There are two main reasons your Roblox Flag Wars codes are not working. First, you could be making a typo when entering the code, and you can avoid that by copying the working codes from above. Second, a specific code might have expired and no longer works.

How to change your loadout in Roblox Flag Wars

Follow the steps below to change your loadout in Roblox Flag Wars.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the Shop button in the top right.

Now click on the Guns button on the right.

From here you can select any weapon(s) you want to equip.

What is Roblox Flag Wars?

Roblox Flag Wars is a shooter game where you join one of the two teams to capture the opposing team’s flags. The game features various weapons and vehicles to aid you in your battles. As you play, you earn cash to unlock better weapons and equipment.