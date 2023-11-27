Project Baki 3 Codes (November 2023)

It’s no wonder the streets are as empty as they are in Project Baki 3, as the non-stop PvP action is bound to scare the average passerby. If you want to survive in this chaotic world, you will need some codes to help get the ball rolling.

Project Baki 3 is the perfect marriage of street brawling, shōnen manga, and weird characters in a nice, blocky Roblox package. Crazy brawls are just a day in the life of this wacky game. With that being said, in order to get anywhere in this title, you’re going to need experience, yen (cash), and titles. Luckily, I have the codes that’ll help you out with all three necessities, especially for new players.

All Project Baki 3 GAME Codes List

Project Baki 3 Codes (Working)

YUTANRIKA – Gives exp to new players, yen for max-level players

– Gives exp to new players, yen for max-level players 50KLIKESSMITEME! – Gives you Smite ( Warning: Resets your Artifact )

– Gives you Smite ( ) 50KLIKESRELICRESET – Resets Your Relic

– Resets Your Relic 50KLIKES! – Gives 5 Million Yen + 15 stat resets + 15 color rerolls

– Gives 5 Million Yen + 15 stat resets + 15 color rerolls 4 9KLIKES! – Gives 2 Million Yen + 8 stat resets + 4 color rerolls

– Gives 2 Million Yen + 8 stat resets + 4 color rerolls CHAPTER236 – Turns the user into a clown version of Gojo

– Turns the user into a clown version of Gojo SECRETCODY – Gives Gojo Pack and Meow Title

– Gives Gojo Pack and Meow Title TIKTOK800 – Gives 2 million yen and Pretty Silly Title, and Floating Monkey Pet

– Gives 2 million yen and Pretty Silly Title, and Floating Monkey Pet MUGMAN – Gives 2 million yen, and I love Mug Title

– Gives 2 million yen, and I love Mug Title GOJONERF – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards TIKTOK1K – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards TIKTOKFAMOUS – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards 500TIKTOK – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards GOJOPACK – Gives “I am Honored One” title and Yen

– Gives “I am Honored One” title and Yen 52KLIKES! – Gives Souls

– Gives Souls ECLIPSESUMMON – Summons the eclipse one time for free

– Summons the eclipse one time for free AKOYAFIX – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards YAGAMIVIBING! – Gives yagami dance emote

– Gives yagami dance emote 5 1KLIKES! – Gives 5 Million Yens, + 15 stat resets + 15 color rerolls

– Gives 5 Million Yens, + 15 stat resets + 15 color rerolls TOJIF – Gives exp to new players or yen for max-level players

– Gives exp to new players or yen for max-level players YASHARESET – Resets your Yasha cooldown, but you must be lvl 300 or higher to use it

– Resets your Yasha cooldown, but you MAJIMAPLS – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards YOMICHANCE – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards OGNIKOCHANCE – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards BUUCHANCE – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards COPYTECH – Gives the user a 1/50 chance to get the relic, otherwise a Hakari box

– Gives the user a 1/50 chance to get the relic, otherwise a Hakari box MOREMORECODES – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards WETHEBESTNOCAP – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards THREEKAYNOWAY – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards W ERESOBACK – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards ISTHISREAL – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards YUTAJOGOW – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards 50KMEMBERS – Gives yen and a stat reset (NEW)

– Gives yen and a stat reset (NEW) 54KLIKESAMAZING – Gives yen

– Gives yen TURKEYDAYYIP – Gives Yen, a Title, and an emote

– Gives Yen, a Title, and an emote 53KLIKESWOW – Gives 4 million yen and a title

– Gives 4 million yen and a title PB3 – Gives a random reward (Experience or 1mil yen)

– Gives a random reward (Experience or 1mil yen) NATSU3AM – Gives free yen

– Gives free yen SAMNKURE – Gives 15 Stat Resets

– Gives 15 Stat Resets FAZBEAR – Gives exp to new players. Everyone else receives yen for max level

Project Baki 3 Codes (Expired)

OWENDAGOATNOCAP – Gives free yen

– Gives free yen KINGOFSTRANGLERS – Gives free yen

– Gives free yen SomeoneNerfHurke! – Gives free yen

– Gives free yen HUNTERXHUNTER – Gives free yen

– Gives free yen W eLoveOsaWeHateCheddar – Gives free yen

– Gives free yen IsItTeaTime? – Gives free yen

– Gives free yen OurFavoriteCanadianNeepa – Gives free yen

– Gives free yen M AJINBUURELEASEYIPEE! – Gives free yen

– Gives free yen THANKYOUFORYOURSUPPORT! – Gives free yen

– Gives free yen DIORELEASEHYPE! – Gives free yen

– Gives free yen ZaWarudo!BakilandIsMine! – Gives free yen

– Gives free yen TY4200FLRS!FromOwen:) – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards ohwowanothercode – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards v ampmaskplzplzplzplz – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards HOLLOWPURPLE – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards Y OUNGGOJO – Gives free random rewards

– Gives free random rewards PICKLEJAR – Gives five Stat Resets and five million Yen

– Gives five Stat Resets and five million Yen SHAKE – Gives a Shake Emote

– Gives a Shake Emote LIONPRIDEBABY – Gives five Stat Resets

– Gives five Stat Resets LATEJULY4THUPDATE – Gives five Stat Resets

– Gives five Stat Resets A LLMIGHTOURSAVIOUR – Gives 2.5 million Yen

– Gives 2.5 million Yen RYOMABABY – Gives nineteen color rerolls.

– Gives nineteen color rerolls. GOHANSOON – Gives five Stat Resets

– Gives five Stat Resets A LLMIGHTGONE – Gives one million Yen

– Gives one million Yen ROBLOXBACK – Gives Rocket Launcher Relic and one million Yen

– Gives Rocket Launcher Relic and one million Yen RELICRESETTIME – Gives reset your Relic

– Gives reset your Relic STATRESETSFORSOMEONETHATASKED – Gives three Statr Resets

– Gives three Statr Resets MONKEYMODE – Gives Title and three million Yen

– Gives Title and three million Yen AKIYAMAISHERE – Gives 2.5 million Yen

– Gives 2.5 million Yen Y AKUZAPARTTWO – Gives 2.5 million Yen

– Gives 2.5 million Yen FREEYEN – Gives five million Yen

– Gives five million Yen C ODESFIXED – Gives one million Yen

– Gives one million Yen SHAWNANDWISE – Gives ten color rerolls

– Gives ten color rerolls BAKI2BESTGAME – Gives five Stat Resets

How To Redeem Codes in Project Baki 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Project Baki 3.

Launch Project Baki 3 on your device. On the left side of the screen, click the Icon on the bottom right. In the next menu, click the settings option. Enter working codes into the Enter Code Here text box. Click on the redeem code button to claim your free reward.

How To Get More Project Baki 3 Codes

For those interested in more Project Baki 3 codes, you can get more from the official Twitter/X. The developer, Project Baki, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their notifications to get timely posts. Another great way to get more codes is from the Project Baki official Discord. There are plenty of giveaways featuring yen and free titles in Discord as well.

Why Are My Project Baki 3 Codes Not Working?

If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What Is Project Baki 3?

Project Baki 3 is an action game that is a part of the entertaining Project Baki series. This entry features some of the best gameplay in the series, thanks to its responsive controls and flashy graphics. As soon as I loaded in for the first time, I was met with a crazy scene of a player meeting my gaze and the whole screen reverting to flashy textures and text, met by an all-white arena where the person and I traded insults. Afterward, I got into a brawl with another random player, where a third person jumped into a mix to help stave off the attacker. Of course, we both ended up losing, but if you want a game full of randomness, then Project Baki 3 is a must-play for action fans.