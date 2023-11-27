Project Baki 3 Codes (November 2023)
Project Baki 3 puts the street back in Street Fighter thanks to chaotic brawls and power-ups, oh, and codes too!
It’s no wonder the streets are as empty as they are in Project Baki 3, as the non-stop PvP action is bound to scare the average passerby. If you want to survive in this chaotic world, you will need some codes to help get the ball rolling.
Project Baki 3 is the perfect marriage of street brawling, shōnen manga, and weird characters in a nice, blocky Roblox package. Crazy brawls are just a day in the life of this wacky game. With that being said, in order to get anywhere in this title, you’re going to need experience, yen (cash), and titles. Luckily, I have the codes that’ll help you out with all three necessities, especially for new players.
All Project Baki 3 GAME Codes List
Project Baki 3 Codes (Working)
- YUTANRIKA – Gives exp to new players, yen for max-level players
- 50KLIKESSMITEME! – Gives you Smite (Warning: Resets your Artifact)
- 50KLIKESRELICRESET – Resets Your Relic
- 50KLIKES! – Gives 5 Million Yen + 15 stat resets + 15 color rerolls
- 49KLIKES! – Gives 2 Million Yen + 8 stat resets + 4 color rerolls
- CHAPTER236 – Turns the user into a clown version of Gojo
- SECRETCODY – Gives Gojo Pack and Meow Title
- TIKTOK800 – Gives 2 million yen and Pretty Silly Title, and Floating Monkey Pet
- MUGMAN – Gives 2 million yen, and I love Mug Title
- GOJONERF – Gives free random rewards
- TIKTOK1K – Gives free random rewards
- TIKTOKFAMOUS – Gives free random rewards
- 500TIKTOK – Gives free random rewards
- GOJOPACK – Gives “I am Honored One” title and Yen
- 52KLIKES! – Gives Souls
- ECLIPSESUMMON – Summons the eclipse one time for free
- AKOYAFIX – Gives free random rewards
- YAGAMIVIBING! – Gives yagami dance emote
- 51KLIKES! – Gives 5 Million Yens, + 15 stat resets + 15 color rerolls
- TOJIF – Gives exp to new players or yen for max-level players
- YASHARESET – Resets your Yasha cooldown, but you must be lvl 300 or higher to use it
- MAJIMAPLS – Gives free random rewards
- YOMICHANCE – Gives free random rewards
- OGNIKOCHANCE – Gives free random rewards
- BUUCHANCE – Gives free random rewards
- COPYTECH – Gives the user a 1/50 chance to get the relic, otherwise a Hakari box
- MOREMORECODES – Gives free random rewards
- WETHEBESTNOCAP – Gives free random rewards
- THREEKAYNOWAY – Gives free random rewards
- WERESOBACK – Gives free random rewards
- ISTHISREAL – Gives free random rewards
- YUTAJOGOW – Gives free random rewards
- 50KMEMBERS – Gives yen and a stat reset (NEW)
- 54KLIKESAMAZING – Gives yen
- TURKEYDAYYIP – Gives Yen, a Title, and an emote
- 53KLIKESWOW – Gives 4 million yen and a title
- PB3 – Gives a random reward (Experience or 1mil yen)
- NATSU3AM – Gives free yen
- SAMNKURE – Gives 15 Stat Resets
- FAZBEAR – Gives exp to new players. Everyone else receives yen for max level
Project Baki 3 Codes (Expired)
- OWENDAGOATNOCAP – Gives free yen
- KINGOFSTRANGLERS – Gives free yen
- SomeoneNerfHurke! – Gives free yen
- HUNTERXHUNTER – Gives free yen
- WeLoveOsaWeHateCheddar – Gives free yen
- IsItTeaTime? – Gives free yen
- OurFavoriteCanadianNeepa – Gives free yen
- MAJINBUURELEASEYIPEE! – Gives free yen
- THANKYOUFORYOURSUPPORT! – Gives free yen
- DIORELEASEHYPE! – Gives free yen
- ZaWarudo!BakilandIsMine! – Gives free yen
- TY4200FLRS!FromOwen:) – Gives free random rewards
- ohwowanothercode – Gives free random rewards
- vampmaskplzplzplzplz – Gives free random rewards
- HOLLOWPURPLE – Gives free random rewards
- YOUNGGOJO – Gives free random rewards
- PICKLEJAR – Gives five Stat Resets and five million Yen
- SHAKE – Gives a Shake Emote
- LIONPRIDEBABY – Gives five Stat Resets
- LATEJULY4THUPDATE – Gives five Stat Resets
- ALLMIGHTOURSAVIOUR – Gives 2.5 million Yen
- RYOMABABY – Gives nineteen color rerolls.
- GOHANSOON – Gives five Stat Resets
- ALLMIGHTGONE – Gives one million Yen
- ROBLOXBACK – Gives Rocket Launcher Relic and one million Yen
- RELICRESETTIME – Gives reset your Relic
- STATRESETSFORSOMEONETHATASKED – Gives three Statr Resets
- MONKEYMODE – Gives Title and three million Yen
- AKIYAMAISHERE – Gives 2.5 million Yen
- YAKUZAPARTTWO – Gives 2.5 million Yen
- FREEYEN – Gives five million Yen
- CODESFIXED – Gives one million Yen
- SHAWNANDWISE – Gives ten color rerolls
- BAKI2BESTGAME – Gives five Stat Resets
How To Redeem Codes in Project Baki 3
Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Project Baki 3.
- Launch Project Baki 3 on your device.
- On the left side of the screen, click the Icon on the bottom right.
- In the next menu, click the settings option.
- Enter working codes into the Enter Code Here text box.
- Click on the redeem code button to claim your free reward.
How To Get More Project Baki 3 Codes
For those interested in more Project Baki 3 codes, you can get more from the official Twitter/X. The developer, Project Baki, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their notifications to get timely posts. Another great way to get more codes is from the Project Baki official Discord. There are plenty of giveaways featuring yen and free titles in Discord as well.
Why Are My Project Baki 3 Codes Not Working?
If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.
What Is Project Baki 3?
Project Baki 3 is an action game that is a part of the entertaining Project Baki series. This entry features some of the best gameplay in the series, thanks to its responsive controls and flashy graphics. As soon as I loaded in for the first time, I was met with a crazy scene of a player meeting my gaze and the whole screen reverting to flashy textures and text, met by an all-white arena where the person and I traded insults. Afterward, I got into a brawl with another random player, where a third person jumped into a mix to help stave off the attacker. Of course, we both ended up losing, but if you want a game full of randomness, then Project Baki 3 is a must-play for action fans.