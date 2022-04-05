The Razor Crest is an iconic ship flown by The Mandalorian, who makes an appearance in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Although you can unlock access to The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda through additional content not available in the base game, you’ll have the chance to explore the galaxy through The Mandalorian’s iconic ship, if you know how to get it. In this guide, we cover how to unlock The Razor Crest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Rather than unlocking this ship through gameplay, the only way to access it is through a specific code. You’ll only need to input this code once while playing the game. You can enter the code at any time you have access to the main menu while playing the game.

The code you need to input for the Razor Crest is: ARVALA7.

After you’ve clicked in the code, you can access The Razor Crest at any time while playing the game, so long as you can freely select a ship. If you are playing through a story mission for the first time on story mode, you cannot swap out ships. Instead, you’ll need to wait until you unlock the free play mode for any mission to use the Razor Crest, or wait until you enter Galaxy Free Play mode, after completing one of the many Star Wars Episodes.