There are multiple characters for you to find and unlock in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll need to explore the galaxy and complete several side quests to unlock all of them, which means working your way through the main story quests to discover planets. The Super Gonk Droid is a character you can unlock, but it works differently. This guide details how to unlock the Super Gonk Droid in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Unlike the other characters in your roster, the Super Gonk Droid is a unique character. It’s invincible, moves incredibly fast, and has a fashionable mustache. You can unlock this character through the Extras menu on the far side of the available options on your Holoprojected. You’ll find it under the Datacard options.

The only way to unlock this character is by having 1,000,000 Studs and a Datacard. There are 19 Datacards in the game, and you can find them across the many planets and areas throughout the galaxy. The more Star Wars Episodes you complete, the more worlds you’ll find to give you access to additional Datacards. We recommend finishing them all. Once you have a Datacard at the ready and 1,000,000 free studs, you can unlock the Super Gonk Droid whenever you want to use them.