How to unlock the Vision Legendary Trinket Collection in Guild Wars 2
See the world more clearly with a Vision Trinket.
The Vision is one of the Legendary Trinkets that players of Guild Wars 2 can unlock. Like the Coalescence and Transcendence Trinkets, the Vision is an item that players need to complete several distinct collections for. This involves a lot of time, and effort put into the game, however, completing this Legendary Trinket will surely provide you with a ton of benefits. The Vision Trinket, like all Legendary item,s is able to change stats on a whim, and it will provide a distinct and unique vision buff to your character. The first step in completing the Vision is to complete The Vision I: Awakening Collection.
To unlock the Vision I: Awakening Collection, you’ll need to head to one of the Living World Season 4 maps. There you’ll have to locate one of the following merchants and purchase from them a Trance Stone. The merchants can be found in the following locations:
|Merchant
|Location and Map
|Price
|Alaleh
|Chalon Docks in Domain of Istan
|x100 Volatile Magic, 96 Copper.
|Ethall
|Atholma in Sandswept Isles
|x100 Volatile Magic, 96 Copper.
|Kynon
|The Forge in Thunderhead Peaks
|x100 Volatile Magic, 96 Copper.
|Nalar
|Allied Encampment in Domain of Kourna
|x100 Volatile Magic, 96 Copper.
|Trader Hyacinth
|Yatendi Village in Jahai Bluffs
|x100 Volatile Magic, 96 Copper.
|Traveling Elonian Trader
|Pact Command in Dragonfall
|X700 Karma.
Once you’ve unlocked the Collection, the real work begins. From here on out you’ll need to complete the following sub-collections:
- Complete the Visions of Istan collection.
- Visions of Sandswept Isles collection.
- Visions of Kourna collection.
- Visions of Jahai collection.
- Visions of Thunderhead Peaks collection.
- Visions of Dragonfall collection.
Volatile Magic can be collected on Living World Season 4 maps. You’ll need to have the Volatile Magic Resonance Mastery completed to gather Volatile Magic in its orb form from the Living World Season 4 maps. The Mastery tracks can be unlocked by completing events on the map for experience and purchased using Mastery Insights gained on the maps.