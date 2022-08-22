Venture buildings are how you’re going to expand your criminal empire in Saints Row. These will allow you to acquire additional income as you play the game, with multiple operations throughout the city providing you money as they work on their operations. You only receive a handful of venture buildings at the Empire Table when you start, but you can unlock more. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock venture buildings on the Empire Table in Saints Row.

Unlocking venture buildings for your Empire Table

The many ventures locked away from you at your Empire table will unlock as you progress through the story and complete missions for your allies. For example, the Sandy Kraken, the fortress for your guild in Dustlander, is one of the earlier ventures you can unlock. You gain access to it by completing the first mission in this quest chain, which is made available by speaking to Eli at the Church. The mission is called The Dustmoot, and here your character learns about Dustlander and how to take part in the LARP adventure.

At the end of this quest, you unlock the chance to build Castle Kraken, your guild’s fortress. You can visit this location to begin working on the challenges of the venture. Each venture building in your territory will have multiple challenges you need to complete, and they are unique for the building. For Castle Kraken, you will need to light the beacons of the other warring factions in the Dustlander game, proving your strength over them and rallying allies to your cause.

Every venture you want to build will cost money to purchase in any available vacant lots. These locations will slowly build up income to send to you, making these purchases easier as you play through Saints Row. If you want to try to unlock more ventures, we recommend checking your available main missions.