The Empire Table in Saints Row is your ticket to claiming the city of Saint Ileos. Here, you can purchase buildings that work within your Saints Criminal Empire, allowing you to expand these businesses throughout the city and giving you access to additional income as you develop your Empire. Here’s what you need to know about how to use The Empire Table in Saints Row.

What to do with The Empire Table in Saints Row

The Empire Table will not be something you immediately have access to in Saints Row. You will need to unlock it by continuing through the story and making your way to the mission called Networking. Here, each member of the Saints will go to their respective contacts in an attempt to expand the small Empire. The only person your character can work with right now is JR and his garage. You will make your way over to the garage, where JR will explain his operation has been attacked by the Los Panteros. You will need to remove their nearby operation to prevent them from cutting into yours.

Related: How to unlock Collectibles in Saints Row

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you complete this task, you return to the Church where the rest of your crew are waiting. Here, they present to your the Empire Table, and you now have access to opening up multiple buildings across the many vacant lots available throughout Santo Ileos.

When you want to review your Empire Table or build a new venture, you need to make your way to the second story of the Church. You can do this by walking through the entrance of the building and taking the first left up the stairs. You will typically find Eli up there nearby. You can then interact with the table to start and review all ventures from this location. All ventures will have multiple challenges for you to complete to boost their businesses, earning you more profits.