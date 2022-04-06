Zuckuss is one of the many bounty hunters on the hunt for Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You see him aboard Darth Vader’s ship during Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. You can add him to your party in The Skywalker Saga, but you’ll need to work through the game. In this guide, we detail how to unlock Zuckuss in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll have the chance to unlock Zuckuss after gaining access to Tatooine, Geonosis, and Bespin. We recommend working your way through Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Episode IV: A New Hope, and Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. This unlocks all of these locations. You can then find Zuckuss in Cloud City on Bespin, where he’s lost his ship. You’ll gain access to the side quest, Mist Hunter Mystery, by speaking with him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to investigate Geonosis and Tatooine to find Zuckuss’ ship, the Mist Hunter. However, we recommend going straight to Tatooine, where Zuckuss crashed. Once you’re on the surface, you’ll need to follow Zuckuss through the Jundland Wastes to find his ship, and you’ll discover 4-LOM, Zuckuss’ old partner, is waiting for him. He won’t merely give the ship back. You’ll need to buy it from the droid for 35,000 studs.

Once you’ve purchased the ship and completed the quest, you can buy Zuckuss in the character selection menu for 100,000 studs.