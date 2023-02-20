How to use an astronomy table in Hogwarts Legacy

Astronomy Class is a main story quest in Hogwarts Legacy, during which you learn to use astronomy tables. Except no one actually teaches you to use one. This means that when you, accompanied by fellow astronomy student Amit Thakkar, find your first astronomy table in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you might struggle to figure out how to use it. The good news is that using an astronomy table is simple, even if it’s not entirely obvious how to do it.

How to use the astronomy table during Astronomy Class in Hogwarts Legacy

The Astronomy Class quest takes place quite a long way into the Hogwarts Legacy story, so by this point you’re no doubt used to having to figure out which spells work with certain objects, and which don’t. So you’d be forgiven for thinking that you need to cast a particular spell either at or near the astronomy table in order to make it come to life. Especially as when you go up close to it, you don’t see any button prompt pop up. You might also think that there must be some other object somewhere that interacts with the astronomy table, but when you cast Revelio, nothing useful shows up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

But you don’t actually need to cast any magic or use any other item in order to use an astronomy table. It is just a matter of pressing the Square/X button when next to the table, but you have to be at exactly the right side of the table to get the button prompt. This is confusing because most smaller interactable objects in Hogwarts Legacy can be interacted with from any side, but the astronomy tables are an exception.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On one side of the astronomy table, you’ll notice there’s a post with a groove in the top of it. Go up to that post and press Square/X to slide your telescope into the groove. Next, you just have to move, rotate, zoom the telescope until the star constellation on the lens lines up with the one in the sky.