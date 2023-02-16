All astronomy table locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy offers a bounty of side activities to get lost in. Many of these are also required to get 100% completion, including finding all of the astronomy tables. These all become available in the “Astronomy Class” main quest line. Your companion, Amit Thakkar, will lend you his telescope and show you the way of the Astronomer, but he isn’t helpful enough to put them on your map for you. Fortunately, we’ve collected all of the locations below, making your search much easier. Let’s take a look at where to find all the astronomy tables in Hogwarts Legacy.

Related: Can you be late to classes in Hogwarts Legacy?

Where to find all astronomy tables in Hogwarts Legacy?

Below, we’ve collected all 15 astronomy tables. Just follow the marker on the map and you’ll have this side activity finished in no time.

Lyra

This is the first one; no map is necessary, and it’s impossible to miss. After the first Astronomy class, stand next to Amit, and he’ll show you the first table.

Phoenix

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find this one just outside Hogwarts castle.

Scorpius

Screenshot by Gamepur

Search next to the Northern Region of Hogwarts to find this one.

Leo

Screenshot by Gamepur

This table lies in the Hogsmeade Valley, somewhat west of upper Hogsfield.

Draco

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the middle of the Forbidden Forest, and you’ll stumble upon this table.

Centaur

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find this one in the North Ford Swamp.

Corvus

Screenshot by Gamepur

This table lies southeast of Hogwarts Castle.

Capricornus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Search in the southern region of Hogwarts to find this one.

Lacerta

Screenshot by Gamepur

This table is in the northern part of the region of Feldcroft.

Horologium

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the region of Feldcroft, and you’ll stumble upon this table.

Hydra

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find this one south of Poidsear Coast.

Sagittarius

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this one, you’ll need to head to the south peninsula of Manor Cape.

Canis Major

Screenshot by Gamepur

This table lies east of Marunweem Lake.

Cetus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Search southeast of Cragcroftshire to find this one.

Lupus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the southeast of Clagmar Coast, and you’ll stumble upon this table.