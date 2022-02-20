How to use Anna Pascal in Triangle Strategy – Spy class guide

With the highest speed in your Triangle Strategy party, Anna is always bound to act first. It may not seem like it, but Anna is one of the best party members by far. She has a passive skill called Act twice, which allows her to attack twice (you can only move once) in the same turn. This could lead to two back attacks followed by two follow-up attacks if you place your units correctly. That’s huge.

Anna also has high evasion, so throwing her in the mix of battle isn’t bad even though she doesn’t have as great offensive stats as Serenoa or Erador. Give her accessories that will help out her damage and survivability like a health ring or a strength ring. Later in the full game, Anna gains abilities to go completely invisible so she can’t be targeted by enemies, making her even more deadly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At level three, she’ll obtain the Throw Poison attack, which is ranged and gives a chance to poison an enemy, but getting back/follow-ups with the standard attacks is more beneficial. Use Anna as your secret weapon.

Anna will have further and differing uses beyond just the initial demo. With the ability to upgrade her class twice and obtain a host of new abilities, she will grow into their own and have specific skills matched to different chapter battles.