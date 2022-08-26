How To Use The Archwing Slingshot In Warframe

The Archwing Slingshot is a piece of equipment on your Railjack. It launches a Tenno from the Railjack at incredible speeds. You can use this slingshot for a multitude of reasons. To use the Archwing Slingshot, you must have a Railjack and be at Rank 3 in the Gunnery Intrinsic skill tree. This guide will explain how to use the Archwing Slingshot works in Warframe.

How does the Archwing Slingshot work in Warframe

Once you have a Railjack to call your own, you will have access to several different Intrinsic skills to learn. You can access these via the Plexus on your Orbiter or the Dry Dock in your Clan Dojo. The Railjack has the following skill tree to choose from. Tactical, Piloting, Gunnery, Engineering, and Command.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Archwing Slingshot, you must reach level 3 Gunnery rank. This will unlock the slingshot for use on your Railjack and any other Railjack you find yourself on.

Rank 3 – Archwing Slingshot – High-velocity Archwing deployment into the combat zone. You will damage fighter ships and penetrate enemy crew ships.

This skill is invaluable in taking out crew ships during Railjack missions. To use the Archwing Slingshot, you must know where it’s located on your ship. You’ll be positioned in the bridge when you load into a Railjack mission. From here, you must turn around to head to the rear of your ship.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head past the middle section of the Railjack and into the second set of doors. This will take you into a large two-level room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this room, jump up to the second floor and run around to the back. You will find a dead end that houses the Archwing Slingshot. Walk into the circular area and press the button prompt to access the slingshot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re trying to board an enemy ship. Wait until your targeting reticle locks on to one before launching yourself. You will automatically crash through the enemy hull and fight their vessel from the inside.

If you’re playing solo, hire NPC crew members and assign a pilot. This will allow you to use the Archwing Slingshot and board enemy vessels without leaving your Railjack defenseless. In co-op, you need clear communication with your team to ensure you don’t try to slingshot away all at once. The slingshot will launch you around 3,000 meters away so that it will be a long flight back to your ship.

An Archwing Slingshot is an invaluable tool for space combat missions in Warframe. Take advantage of it to make short work of any fleets standing in your way.