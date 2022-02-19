How to use Serenoa Wolffort in Triangle Strategy – Swordsman class guide

As the protagonist of Triangle Strategy, Serenoa will be one of your main physical damage dealers. He has even stats across the board as a swordman, with good health, attack, defence, and speed. Use him in conjunction with Benedict’s Raging Beast, which will give Serenoa an attack boost, and you’ll cut foes down a lot quicker.

Serenoa knows Delayed Strike at level one, which does slightly less damage but will delay an enemy’s attack by a whole turn. Since it only costs one turn point to use, Serenoa can use it every attack and become quite the menace for the enemy armies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Serenoa will learn Pursuit Stance at level three, which gives him better attack and accuracy during follow-up attacks. Where you end his turn will mean a great deal, as you can quickly kill enemies if you put him on the correct side of an enemy to do follow-up attacks. Utilizing this may be the deciding factor between victory and defeat.

At level five, he can learn Hawk Dive, but the chances of getting to this level in the demo are slim. Hawk dive does much more damage if Serenoa is on higher ground than the enemy. If you can reach level five and gain this ability before the battle of chapter three, it may be of use since there are a lot of differences in height in both the Hyzante and Asefrost route maps. Use Serenoa as one of your main physical damage dealers and be wary of where you end his turn so he can perform follow-up attacks.