How to use split-screen in Monster Energy Supercross 5

One of the new features in Milestone’s Monster Energy Supercross 5 is the ability to have split-screen available on local multiplayer. You, along with a friend, can now play via split-screen in both Single Events and Championship races while on the same console. Here’s what you – and your friend — need to do in order to use the Split Screen in Monster Energy Supercross 5 .

In order to use the Split Screen in Monster Energy Supercross 5, go to the Multiplayer section of the main menu. then, select the ‘Split Screen’ tab.

After this is done, Player 2 will need to confirm their presence by clicking B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation) on the controller. Player 2 will not be able to unlock any Achievements or Trophies while playing in Supercross 5.

Once Player 2 has clocked in, Player 1 can then set the race up by selecting the venue, and then choosing a character to use. After Player 1 has done all of this, Player 2 can then change characters. After both have done so, users can enter the race, and then make any changes to the bike setups that are needed.

When finished with the setups, the two players can then head into the race and begin the motocross action.