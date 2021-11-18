How to use the jukebox at Corneo’s Mansion in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier – Jukebox location

There are several achievements and tasks you can complete in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. The weekly challenges you can do will give you experience in your battle pass, giving you access to additional cosmetic items on your account that you can add to your character. One of these challenges is using a jukebox at Corneo’s Mansion. Here’s where you need to go to find the jukebox in the game.

A specific part of the map you’ll need to visit called Corneo’s Mansion, close to the east side. We recommend flying your helicopter when you initially spawn into the map to that location and drop there. You’ll want to grab a few weapons to protect yourself against anyone else who may have landed near you, too.

From there, you want to go to the center of the palace and go up the stairs. When you reach the second floor, your next step is to go to the building at the far west, which you can only reach from the second floor. From there, you’ll enter Corneo’s bed chambers, and on the right side of the room will be the jukebox. When you approach it, you can interact with it.

After you’ve interacted with the jukebox, all you have to do is finish the game. It should count towards completing the game objective when the match is over, and you’re good to go.