There are a lot of side areas in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. These side areas often lead to new areas for you to discover along with quests and unique enemies. With such a beautiful world, there is no doubt that you will want to explore it. At first, you won’t be able to explore much. This is because some areas are hidden behind climbing walls and zip lines. Zip lines are ropes that span great distances that you can use to traverse gaps. Here is how you can use them.

How to use zip lines in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Before you can use the zip lines, you first need to progress through the story to chapter 3. During this chapter, you will meet a character named Juniper. Like all of the other characters you’ve met up to this point, she will halt your characters’ progress and challenge you to a fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the fight, you will start Juniper’s hero quest. This quest does not take very long and is part of the main story so it is unmissable. Once you complete the quest, you will gain access to Juniper’s class and the party skill needed to use the zip lines. Once this is done, the game will let you know you have unlocked the class ability and you will be able to use the zip lines.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you haven’t noticed them yet, ziplines have large metal boxes attached to them. There is a long rope that comes out of the metal box and spans chasms. With your newly acquired party skill, walk up to a zipline and you will automatically start gliding across it. There is no need to press any buttons to interact with it. Make sure to be careful when getting on a zip line. If you are off slight when walking onto one, you will likely plummet to your death.