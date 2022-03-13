How to win the World Touring Car 600 championship in Gran Turismo 7 (Menu Book 33)

In Gran Turismo 7, Menu Book 33 challenges you to finish in the top three in the World Touring Car 600 championship. The entry requirements for the World Touring Car 600 Championship are wide open. All you need is a National A License, and a car of any type from any country with no more than 600 PP. So, picking the best car is the first challenge. Then you’ve got to race on three quite different GT7 circuits, and these races aren’t exactly consistent in their difficulty. But, it can be done. Not only can you finish in the top three in the World Touring Car 600 championship; you can win it!

World Touring Car 600 — Best Car

Screenshot by Gamepur

We can’t tell you which car is absolutely the best for the World Touring Car 600 because it would take months to acquire and test all 400+ cars in the game. However, we tested a selection of the most suitable cars in our own Garage, and the car that came out on top was the BMW M3 ‘07, which you will have acquired back on Menu Book 22. It has very smooth handling for such a heavy, powerful car, and is well suited to all three circuits in this championship.

We fitted our M3 with Sports Suspension, Two-Way LSD, Fully Customizable Racing Transmission, Racing Brake Discs and Pads, a Racing Clutch and Flywheel, and a Wing. We also bought Weight Reduction Stage 1, bringing its weight down to 1,472 kg. For Race 1, at the Red Bull Ring, we used Racing: Heavy Wet tires, and set the bhp to 437. For the other two races, we used Sports: Medium tires, and set the bhp to 464. Even if you don’t use a BMW M3, we’d recommend a similar tuning set up to this.

World Touring Car 600 — Race 1: Red Bull Ring Guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is by far the easiest of the World Touring Car 600 races, so long as you’re not using dry tires. We’re guessing maybe the AI cars are all using dry tires because they’re much easier to beat here than on the two dry races. It’s generally a pretty easy course anyway. Just remember that your wet tires don’t completely cancel out the rain. You still need to drive more carefully, so don’t steer, brake, or accelerate too aggressively, and brake well in advance of those hairpins.

World Touring Car 600 — Race 2: Suzuka Circuit Guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

The hardest of the three races, and a complex circuit that demands a lot of skill. There are a lot of long curves here that you can take really fast, but it’s easier said than done. You can’t just burn ‘round them with your steering and throttle both on full. You’ll need to be very precise with your steering and throttle control in order to corner at maximum speed. One simple tip is that you can save a lot of time by cutting across the tight chicane near the pit entrance. Brake well before the Yokohama sign and cut across the two side lanes. From here you can take the left-hander at high speed.

World Touring Car 600 — Race 3: Dragon Trail Seaside Guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is another challenging race, but it’s a little easier than the Suzuka Circuit. As soon as you come out of that first right-hander, you need to brake hard in order to get around the sharp left-hander (except on the first lap, when you can brake a little later). The section where you get a smooth right, then left, then right going up a hill can be deceptive. The left-hander at the top can be taken pretty fast, but it’s on the crest of the hill, which can cause you to lose traction and slide out of control, so take care. The two chicanes along the seafront are sneaky too. You can take the first one at almost full speed, but don’t be fooled into thinking you can do the same with the second. It’s much tighter, and you’ll need to brake hard as soon as you leave the first chicane in order to be able to take a fast line through the second one.