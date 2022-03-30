How to win with Mad Maggie in Apex Legends – tips and strategies

Mad Maggie is a more recent addition to Apex Legends and with her comes a variety of tools to keep both your allies and the enemies on their feet. Focusing on movement and fast-paced gameplay, Mad Maggie is the perfect Legend for players that hate fighting against reinforced squads with Legends such as Gibraltar and Rampart. That being said, using Mad Maggie can be a little confusing at first, so this guide will explain how to use her kit to displace enemy Legends with ferocity.

No one hides from the drill.

Mad Maggies tactical, the Riot Drill, was made to shake up the playstyle of other squads by forcing them to move from cover if a drill is fired. See a Legend healing up behind a door? Use the Riot Drill to force them away and slide in to secure the kill. The Riot Drill is also the perfect tactical to deal with pesky Gibraltar bubbles, being able to force players out of the bubble due to the drill causing constant burn damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mad Maggies Riot Drill also pairs well with her passive ability Warlord’s Ire, which highlights enemy Legends damaged by you while also allowing you to move faster while using shotguns. Due to the synergy here, using her drill to displace enemies and then quickly chasing them with a shotgun is a fantastic playstyle that will often catch enemies off guard.

Wreckin’ ball’s clearin’ a path.

The name of the game while playing Mad Maggie is aggression, and her Wrecking Ball ultimate compliments aggression perfectly. If you happen to spot an anchored team, throwing your Wrecking Ball towards them will force them to either move or take the damage, all the while boosting the speed of you and your squad to close the distance and get up close and personal with the enemy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mad Maggie’s Wrecking Ball is also great for a backup plan if you and your squad need to quickly disengage from a fight or make a quick rotation. While some Legend’s obviously do this better, the speed boost provided by the Wrecking Ball is still respectable enough to get you out of a tough situation.

The use of calculated aggression mixed with a little bit of risk will do you wonders while playing Mad Maggie. Don’t be afraid to start fights instead of waiting for them to come to you while playing her, and you will quickly notice that you and your squad are running through enemy Legends before they even know what hit them.