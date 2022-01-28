How to win with Reyna in Valorant – tips and strategies

Coming from the heart of Mexico, Reyna is a dualist who relies purely on individual skill and confidence. While other dualists provide some utility for the team to take sites and hold certain angles, Reyna is a sort of “lone-wolf” benefiting only from kills. Looking for an agent that can absolutely dominate a lobby if played right? Reyna is for you. That being said, Reyna can be close to useless if she isn’t seeking out kills, so confidence is key.

No kills, no value

Reyna is quite a unique agent in Valorant. Almost all other agents bring a good mix of solo and team utility to help them win a round. Reyna is currently the sole exception when it comes to that trend, trading utility for raw killing power. Upon a kill, Reyna can either heal herself using Devour or quickly escape using Dismiss. These two abilities work together, allowing you to run through enemies, healing and repositioning as you see fit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While it may seem tempting to immediately use your Devour or Dismiss, it is important to remember that you only get two of these if you aren’t in your Empress ultimate. If you catch an enemy agent off-guard and you know that there isn’t anyone else around to immediately re-frag you, it probably isn’t worth it to use one of your abilities. Save your Soul Orb charges for when they are absolutely needed as you may find them more useful later on in the round.

Don’t be afraid to swing

Unlike other dualists, Reyna isn’t expected to make a lot of space. Instead, your team will expect you to be the main gunfighter on the team, seeking out kills and roaming around while your team defends a site. Due to this, you may have to swing other agents and be the first to initiate a gunfight. You might lose, but if you win you will be provided with a Soul Orb so you can continue to run through the enemy agents with ease.

While it might sound difficult to take constant one-on-one gunfights, Reyna’s Leer blind is available to help. While a lot of players think of the Leer as a flash, it’s better to think of it as a distraction. If you plan to swing out of an angle, throw your Leer above your head before you swing to force the enemy to make a decision to shoot the Leer or spray at you. Once you master Reyna’s kit, she can easily solo-carry a team to victory by getting in the enemy’s head and making them scared to peek you.