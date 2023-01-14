Roblox War Tycoon codes (January 2023)

If building a military base and having various guns to fight in the outskirts have been your dream, Roblox War Tycoon will be your next favorite Roblox game. You need to build your base, starting from zero to being the most high-tech base in town. Once you complete your base, you can use rebirth and unlock newer items and weapons.

Roblox War Tycoon may be challenging during the start, but you can overcome that using the game’s working codes. The codes help you get tons of cash, free weapons, and cash-earning boosts. Using these codes at the beginning of the game can help you get a great headstart.

All Roblox War Tycoon codes list

Roblox War Tycoon codes (Working)

Social — Reward: 100,000 cash and 2x cash for 10 minutes

— Reward: 100,000 cash and 2x cash for 10 minutes BlueBird — Reward: the MP5 Twitter Edition rifle

— Reward: the MP5 Twitter Edition rifle 250k — Reward: 25,000 cash

Roblox War Tycoon codes (Expired)

Hooray50K —Use for 50,000 cash

—Use for 50,000 cash 200K — Reward: 2x cash for 20 minutes, 200,000 cash, and a one-life Barrett M82 Gamepass Gun

— Reward: 2x cash for 20 minutes, 200,000 cash, and a one-life Barrett M82 Gamepass Gun 50M — Reward: 2x cash for 50 minutes

— Reward: 2x cash for 50 minutes Weekend — Reward: 250,000 cash, 2x cash for 30 minutes, and a FAL Heavy

— Reward: 250,000 cash, 2x cash for 30 minutes, and a FAL Heavy BigBucks — Reward: 100,000 cash

— Reward: 100,000 cash Stonks — Reward: 2x cash for 10 minutes

How to redeem codes in Roblox War Tycoon

To redeem codes in Roblox War Tycoon, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox War Tycoon on your device.

Click on the Twitter button on the right.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code in it and hit redeem to get rewards.

How can you get more Roblox War Tycoon codes?

The best way to get more Roblox War Tycoon codes is by following the game’s official Twitter account @WarTycoonRBLX. There are occasions tweets with all new working codes. Additionally, you can subscribe to the game’s YouTube channel and join the Discord Server for more information about codes.

Why are my Roblox War Tycoon codes not working?

There are two main reasons why your Roblox War Tycoon codes are not working. The first and main reason is that a specific code might have expired over time and with new updates. Second, you might be making a typo when entering the codes.

How to use cash in Roblox War Tycoon

Cash is everything in Roblox War Tycoon, and you want to get as much of it as you can. Using cash is easy; you need to walk up to the various purchase buttons spread throughout your base. You don’t need to press any key or do anything special; just walk to the purchase buttons, and you will automatically buy things.

What is Roblox War Tycoon?

Roblox War Tycoon is a game about building and fighting for your base. When you start, you need to sell and steal oil to make cash. Once you have enough cash, purchase various things, including weapons, for your base to advance. The game is great for military and tycoon games lovers.