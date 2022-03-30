How to win with Valkyrie in Apex Legends – tips and strategies

Since Valkyrie’s introduction in Season 9: Legacy she has quickly become a fan-favorite Legend. Not only that, but Valkyrie has shot up the tier list and remains one of the best Legends in the game due to her unparalleled vertical movement and ultimate rotation ability. While she is definitely a fun Legend to play, Valkyrie can definitely be hard to get the hang of. In this guide, we will be going over how to master Valkyrie and her kit.

Fly. Fight. Win.

The main draw to Valkyrie is her VTOL Jets passive ability. With her VTOL Jets, Valkyrie can pull off movement that no other Legend can by instantly scaling buildings, breaking falls, and getting out of tough situations. Valkryie’s tactical ability, Missle Swarm, pairs excellently with her passive, allowing players to gain the high ground and then rain down a swarm of missiles that both damage and stun enemies.

There are many great uses for Valkyrie’s tactical ability, but using it to initiate a fight or catch a fleeing Legend will work best. Depending on you and your squad’s playstyle, the Missle Swarm ability can help you hold enemies back as well, giving your team enough time to heal and get back in the fight. Be cautious of using the Missle Swarm too close to yourself as it will cause damage and stun you as well.

Go for burn.

Valkyrie’s ultimate ability, Skyward Dive, is largely considered to be the best rotating ability in Apex Legends. With this ultimate, you can either launch into the sky alone or with your squadmates, allowing you to fly into a new location while also seeing where any enemies in the vicinity of your Legend are located.

This ability can be used to rotate your squad out of a tough situation, land on an unsuspecting team, or quickly gain an advantage in a fight. The possibilities are endless when it comes to Skyward Dive, so get creative and position yourself where enemy Legends would never suspect you to be.

There is a reason Valkyrie is as popular as she is. Not only is she a blast to play, but she is consistently picked at all levels of play due to her abilities and movement capabilities. No matter if you are new to Apex Legends or a seasoned vet of the arena, Valkyrie is practically always a good pick for solo players and team compositions alike.