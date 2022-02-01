Incarnate Forces of Hisui request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

After defeating Volo at the top of Mount Coronet, and then catching Giratina, your journey still continues with the many legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The next series of Pokémon you’ll hunting down will be the three forces of nature, and you can learn about them from Cogita. She will describe the three Pokémon, where you can find them, and how to summon them. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Incarnate Forces of Hisui request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll be looking for three legendary Pokémon for this quest: Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus. They each spawn in unique locations. You can find Tornadus in the Alabaster Islands during a blizzard. You can find Thundurus in the Cobalt Coastlands when it’s heavily rainy. Finally, you can find Landorus in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Unlike the other two Landorus does not have a weather condition requirement.

How to find Tornadus

You can find Tornadus in the Alabaster Icelands. However, you can specifically find it in the Bonechill Wastes, and you need to wait for a Blizzard to appear. If there’s no Blizzard, Tornadus will not attempt to spawn. If you’re trying to get a Blizzard to appear, try sleeping in your tent at a Base Camp to cycle through the weather. The Blizzards are random, so you may need to do this a few times. When you encounter Tornadus, it will throw tornadoes at you and zip away from you. We recommend stunning it using a smoke bomb.

When it appears, it will be level 70. Tornadus is a Flying-type Pokémon, making it weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to catch Thundurus

Your next stop is to the Cobalt Coastlands to hunt for Thundurus. Similar to Tornadus, you’ll need to wait until it’s heavily raining before Thundurs appears in that region. If you don’t get it immediately, try resting at your tent in Base Camp to trigger the weather to change. Once it does, you’ll be able to find Thundurus in the middle of the water, to the north of Sand’s Reach. You should find it flying around the water. Similar to Tornadus, you’ll want to try and use smoke bombs against it, avoiding its tornadoes and throw a Pokémon at it to stun it before entering battle.

Thundurus is a Flying and Electric-type Pokémon, making it weak to Ice and Rock-type moves. If you defeat it, you’ll have a chance to catch it again, but you’ll need to rest and wait for heavy rain to come back.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to catch Landorus

Unlike the previous two Pokémon, Landorus does not have a weather requirement. You can find it wandering around the Obisidan Fieldlands, specifically in the Ramanas Island location. When you arrive, Landorus will attempt to throw tornadoes at you. But if you get close and stun it with a smoke grenade or a ball of mud, you can throw a Pokémon at it. You can potentailly use the tall grass in this area to surprise it.

Landorus is a Ground and Flying-type Pokémon. It is weak to Water and Ice-type attacks, with Ice being the strongest attacks against it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After capturing all three Forces of Nature, the next step is to complete the Pokédex entries for all three of them. The quickiest way to do that is to focus on specific attacks for each Pokémon. You’ll want to use Landorus’ Sandsear Storm multiple times, Thundurus’ Wildbolt Storm, and Tornadus’ Blackwind Storm. You also want them to use agile types moves throughout the battles. You can continue this process until you reach research level 10 for all three time, and then return to Cogita back at Ancient Retreat, revealing a fourth Force of Nature legenday, Enamorus. You can find them in the Crimsom Mirelands.

How to catch Enamorus

You’ll need to go out of your way to find Enamorus in the Crimson Mirelands, but it will not require a weather condition. You can find it waiting for you in the Scarlet Bog, right at the center of the map. Enamorus is a Fairy and Flying-type, making it weak to Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type attacks.

After catching Enamorus, return to Cogita and you’ll receive the Reveal Glass, allowing these Pokémon to change their form.