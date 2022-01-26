You’ll be hunting down multiple Pokémon as you explore the Hisuian region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Similar to previous Pokémon games, many of these encounters have the chance for you to find a shiny Pokémon. But a big question you might be wondering is if the legendary and mythical Pokémon will have their shiny versions. Is Arceus shiny locked in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Reportedly, it seems that the mythical Pokémon Arceus is shiny locked. A Pokémon that is shiny locked means that, no matter how many encounters or chances you have to catch it in the game, you will not encounter a shiny version. For example, the Arceus encounter is a specific one that you can save right before having. If you were to save a particular battle with a wild Pokémon right before you find it, you might see the shiny version appear rather than the normal one if it’s not shiny locked.

Unfortunately, by numerous reports by players attempting to capture Arceus, the shiny version does not appear. There are typically a handful of legendaries and mythical Pokémon that do not always receive a shiny version when a Pokémon game arrives. Because Pokémon Legends feels like a massive breakaway from the original game’s formula, it makes sense that not every shiny version would appear in the game.

We may need further confirmation and reports from players who have the game, but the consensus is that the mythical Pokémon is shiny locked.