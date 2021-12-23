Is Avalugg good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

With the addition of Avalugg to Pokémon Go during the Winter Holidays 2021 Part 2 event, you might wonder how you can use this Pokémon against other players in PvP or even in raids. Avalugg has several notably good stats and some even better attacks. But how can you best use it? In this guide, we will cover how Avalugg is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Avalugg is an Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Ice-type attacks. While it only has one resistance, and four weaknesses, we still believe Avalugg will be a powerful Pokémon for you to use in both the Ultra and Master Leagues. You won’t be able to use it in the Great League.

Avalugg will have a maximum CP of 3,615, an attack of 177, a defense of 214, and a stamina of 194 at level 50. However, at level 40, it has a maximum CP of 3,198, an attack of 166, a defense of 201, and a stamina of 182. Finally, if you use it in the Ultra League, it can have a maximum CP of 2,500, an attack of 144, a defense of 181, and a stamina of 164. Avalugg is undoubtedly more of a defensive unit given the overall stat output, but the moves make up for its lower damage.

When selecting the ideal moveset for Avalugg, you want to go with the fast move ice fang and then the charged moves avalanche and body slam. Alternatively, Avalugg can use earthquake, and we’d recommend swapping out body slam for it if you prefer having that in your back pocket against specific players.

Overall, Avalugg’s defense makes it a problematic combatant to take down. While it does have several weaknesses another player could exploit the fact it can be used to counter Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon. If you add earthquake to its moveset, it can also take down Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel-types.

Overall, we highly recommend Avalug for the Battle League, specifically the Ultra and Master Leagues, where you’ll find a majority of the Dragon-type Pokémon it can fight. You can expect to see Avalug quite a bit when the Master League rolls around.