Is Cofagrigus good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon in Pokémon Go are consistently shifting, with certain ones receiving a buff that benefits them in the mobile game. Most of the time, if a Pokémon’s stats are fine, it boils down to their moveset and what attacks they can learn. The attack pools are limited for each character, so if a Pokémon doesn’t have the best attacks, you can expect to see a rework in the future. That’s what happened with Cofagrigus at the start of Battle League Season 9. So, with a minor change, is Cofagrigus good, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?

Cofagrigus is a Ghost-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark and Ghost-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fighting, Normal, and Poison-type moves. When you use Cofagrigus in PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,273, an attack of 140, a defense of 199, and a stamina of 131. If you’re using it in PvE battles, it has a maximum CP of 2,570, an attack of 163, a defense of 237, and a stamina of 151.

The stats on Cofagrigus are decent. It’s a bulky Pokémon with a higher defense than attack, but it can deal enough damage to outlast most Pokémon in the Great or Ultra. It won’t be to compete in the Master League, unfortunately. If you want to use it in PvP, it can compete in both the Great and Ultra. However, if you plan to use it in the Ultra League, it will be far better if it has access to XL Candy.

The big thing that was holding Cofagrigus back was the Pokémon’s fast move pool. Previously, it only had astonish and zen headbutt, two of the worst fast moves in Pokémon Go. However, at the launch of the Battle League Season 9, Niantic added the fast move shadow claw to its pool, greatly increasing its usefulness, and we highly recommend using it in these competitions.

If you’ve wanted to experiment with Cofagrigus in your team, it’s a great Pokémon to use in the Great and Ultra Leagues. It will be best used as your Lead Pokémon, so it will be the first Pokémon you use during a battle. With the fast move shadow claw, it can rack up energy pretty fast to use its quick charged moves, placing a good amount of shield pressure on most opponents. Without shadow claw, Cofagrigus is a dud, and you don’t want to be using it.