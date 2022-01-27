There are multiple Pokémon for you to encounter and add to your collection in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. There’s also the chance for you to find a shiny version of these Pokémon, where they have a distinct coloration from their standard iteration. These are extremely rare to encounter, and you’ll have a time finding them. Many of the legendary and mythical Pokémon in the games have set encounters, typically with a chance to capture a shiny version. Is Dialga shiny locked in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Reportedly, it seems many have learned that Dialga is shiny locked. What that means is no matter how many times you attempt to encounter or find this Pokémon, you will not receive a shiny encounter. You only have to go after this Pokémon in a single meeting, catch it, and then continue through Pokémon Legends.

In some games, legendary and mythical Pokémon have specific encounters. For example, if the Pokémon is not shiny locked and has a chance to appear in its shiny form, some players will go out of their way to save the game and continually have the battle until they receive a shiny encounter.

If the reports are accurate, attempting to catch a shiny Dialga won’t be on the table for you in Pokémon Legends. Instead, we recommend catching Dialga the once and continuing on your adventure.