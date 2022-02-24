Is Elden Ring open world? Answered

Elden Ring has finally been released and is getting praise from nearly every outlet for its fresh take on the Soulsborne formula that FromSoftware is known for. It is dark and punishing, with countless different areas to explore and quests to undertake. People are understandably excited about how this early Game of the Year contender is structured and if it is right for them.

Is Elden Ring an Open World game?

Open world games can be difficult to define. They have large environments to explore and, importantly, several different ways to go about completing the main plotline. They can include things like competing questlines or factions, but one of their strongest characteristics is that they include the freedom to explore the world and an incentive to do so.

By any definition that you use for open world gaming, Elden Ring fits comfortably into that category. The world is constructed to encourage players to explore it from the first moments they begin playing and is populated by the kind of monstrosities and bosses that have typified Soulsborne games over the years. Most importantly, there is freedom for players to approach the story at their own pace and in their own style, making Elden Ring an obvious fit into the open world genre.