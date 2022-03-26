Is Galacta Knight in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Galacta Knight is one of the most common bosses to appear in Kirby games. Since Kirby Super Star Ultra, they are referred to as the most powerful warrior in the galaxy and have consistently been the endgame boss to beat to prove you have mastered that title. With all of this in mind, does Galacta Knight appear in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Unfortunately for any white and pink armor fans out there, Galacta Knight does not show up in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. That being said, it is not impossible for them to never make an appearance in a future update to the game. Regardless, they are not there now either in the main story or in the boss rush modes included in the Colosseum.

While Galacta Knight doesn’t appear, both Meta Knight and Morpho Knight appear and can be fought if you are looking for a new challenge. Obviously, neither are the longrunning boss you have come to expect if you are a long time Kirby fan, but Morpho Knight kind of takes their place this time around. Who you prefer over the other might affect your feelings on this matter, but as stated above, there is always hope for a future inclusion for Galacta Knight.