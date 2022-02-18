Is Horizon Forbidden West coming to Xbox consoles? Answered

Horizon Forbidden West continues the story of Aloy as she works to find a serviceable GAIA program to cure the world of the growing Blight. For those who have played Horizon Zero Dawn, you might have jumped into the series when it first launched on the PlayStation 4 or when it came around to PC, even if it did take several years for the game to jump from consoles to PC. However, if you’re only using an Xbox, what are the chances of playing Horizon Forbidden West on your console of choice? In this guide, we cover if Horizon Forbidden West is coming to Xbox consoles or not.

It’s incredibly likely that Horizon Forbidden West, and the first game Horizon Zero Dawn, will never make their way over to the Xbox console. This is because the development company behind the game, Guerrilla Games, is owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), and they were purchased back in 2005.

Unless SIE decides to sell Guerrilla Games or find a way to extend some form of partnership to Microsoft, there’s almost no reason for Horizon Forbidden West to go over to the Xbox Console. It will strictly be a PlayStation game, and potentially in the future, it will have a PC launch.

There’s no reason to do it, from a business angle. If you’re waiting for Horizon Forbidden West to make its way over to Xbox consoles, you’ll have no luck on the matter, and you’re better off waiting for it to come to PC.