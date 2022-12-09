Is Keldeo good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Keldeo is available in Pokémon Go. It makes its first appearance during the Mythic Blade event, giving those who purchase the Special Research ticket, Something Extraordinary, the chance to grab it by going through the many quest steps. After completing these tasks and adding Keldeo to your collection, how should you use it against other players and in raids? Here’s what you need to know about if Keldeo is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Keldeo in Pokémon Go

Keldeo is a Fighting and Water-type Pokémon. It is weak against Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, and Psychic-type moves but resistant against Bug, Dark, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves. It has a maximum CP of 3,698, an attack of 217, a defense of 163, and a stamina of 177. Although it’s not going to be the best Pokémon in the Master League or the toughest, it could be a solid choice if you need a Pokémon to do some Poison, Fighting, and Water-type moves.

There’s really only one way you can use Keldeo, and that’s increasing its maximum CP as high as possible and using it in the Master League. Keldeo can compete in the Ultra League, but it would be a wasted effort, and it’s too powerful to use in the Great League. Your only choice is to use it against other legendary Pokémon, and it will primarily serve as a solid choice in the line-up, but it will not be the major Pokémon for your team.

Instead, it will be a reliable damage deal as your Lead or Closer Pokémon. It has a good balance of health and defense to go first, or you can choose to make it your final Pokémon, especially if you’re trying to counter a Yveltal, Swampert, Gyarados, or Dialga. It will not do well against Mewtwo, Metagross, Dragonite, or Garchomp.

Is Keldeo good in Pokémon Go?

Overall, Keldeo is a solid mythical Pokémon. It has several moves that make it a standout option, and it’s one we’re going to recommend to mix things up. It’s going to rise to the top of the ladder in PvP, but it will be a reliable option that we’re going to recommend for anyone who regularly participates in the Master League challenges.