Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (April 2021)

If you have ever wondered what it would be like to have your own Bizzard Adventure with the Joestar clan, then Your Bizzare Adventure in Roblox will be right up your alley. Below, you can find all currently active codes for free loot in the game.

Make sure you enter the codes exactly as they are shown below, as they are case sensitive.

How to enter codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

To redeem the codes, press the Menu button in the bottom right, then the Settings button. A text box will appear that you can type the codes in.

All active Your Bizarre Adventure codes

Le225kDub – Redeem code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+] (NEW)

– Redeem code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+] (NEW) EXP3 – Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes (NEW)

– Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes (NEW) sryForLeShutdownz – Redeem code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Expires April 15, Requires Prestige 3+]

– Redeem code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Expires April 15, Requires Prestige 3+] SorryForShutdowns – Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (Expired)