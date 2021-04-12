Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (April 2021)
Clicky fingers.
If you have ever wondered what it would be like to have your own Bizzard Adventure with the Joestar clan, then Your Bizzare Adventure in Roblox will be right up your alley. Below, you can find all currently active codes for free loot in the game.
Make sure you enter the codes exactly as they are shown below, as they are case sensitive.
How to enter codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure
To redeem the codes, press the Menu button in the bottom right, then the Settings button. A text box will appear that you can type the codes in.
All active Your Bizarre Adventure codes
- Le225kDub – Redeem code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+] (NEW)
- EXP3 – Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes (NEW)
- sryForLeShutdownz – Redeem code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Expires April 15, Requires Prestige 3+]
- SorryForShutdowns – Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]
Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (Expired)
- EXP2 – Redeem code for x2 EXP for 25 minutes
- ThxVeryDelicious – Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]
- ThxFor200k – Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3, Expires April 7]
- EXP1 – Redeem code for EXP [Expires in 1 Week]
- ThxFor188k – Redeem code for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost [Expires in 1 Week]
- GIMMETUSK – Redeem code for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse [Expires in 1 Week]
- ThxFor185k – Redeem code for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1]
- GiveMeSixPistols – Redeem code for a reward
- Nostalgic – Redeem code for a reward [Must be Prestige 1+]
- Test – Redeem code for a free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+]
- Star Code Infernasu – Redeem code for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+]
- THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN – Redeem code for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow [Must be Prestige 1+]