Is Mewtwo good and how to best use it Pokémon Go

When adding legendary Pokémon to your roster in Pokémon Go, you have several options to pick from. One of the more powerful options is Mewtwo, and it’s a legendary option that appears throughout several events, and is sometimes offered as an exclusive reward for completing Special Research projects. In this guide, we’re going to detail if Mewtwo is good or not, and how to best use it.

Mewtwo is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks, but it’s resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type moves. When you bring it to PvP, it has a maximum CP of 4,178, an attack of 248, a defense of 155, and a stamina of 180. For PvE, it has an attack of 300, a defense of 182, and a stamina of 214. Despite having a lower defense stack, it makes up for those stats by having a superb attack stat and an even better moveset. Only key Pokémon can take it down. Unless some trainers are prepared to deal with a Mewtwo, they won’t walk away as the winner.

The primary PvP category you want to use Mewtwo in will be the Master League. Here, Mewtwo has access to all of its skills, and it can use its strongest abilities against any adversary. If you try using it in the Great League or Ultra League, the maximum CP cap in these competitions hinders it. There are better options you can pick from for your Pokémon team.

When using Mewtwo in the Master League or Master League classic, we highly recommend giving it as much XL Candy as you can offer. This way, you’ll be able to boost it up to reach beyond its traditional stats, giving it even more attack power and giving it sturdy defenses. However, in the Master League Classic, it remains a solid option when you remove XL candy.

When using it in the Master League or Master League Classic, you want to give it the Switch role, which means it will be swapped out when you exchange your Lead or Closer Pokémon during a fight. The Switch Pokémon is typically one with an incredible amount of attack, but not the best defenses. You also want to make sure you devote a single shield to it, potentially both of them, depending on your Lead and Closer Pokémon choices for your team. With Mewtwo in this role, it should be able to surprise any opponent in the Master League or Master League Classic, giving you the chance to run them down and make things easier for your other Pokémon.

Mewtwo is an effective Pokémon and quite powerful. We highly recommend adding it to your PvP team or using it in any five-star raids battle against legendary Pokémon.