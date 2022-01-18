Is Nobody Saves the World co-op?

Drinkbox Games’ action RPG Nobody Saves The World puts players in the shoes of a nondescript weakling with the power to shift into a variety of different customizable forms as they explore an open world, fight off legions of foes, and make an effort to figure out their hazy past. The game isn’t afraid to throw dozens of enemies on screen at once, so having a friend by your side to even the odds may be the perfect way to play for some fans.

Nobody Saves the World has two-player online co-op, with each player keeping progression from their own save file across sessions. You’ll want to make sure you and your adventuring partner get versions of the game that talk to each other, as the Xbox and Windows 10 versions of the game have cross-platform play but do not share matchmaking with the Steam version.

The game’s fast pace and characters’ abilities to inflict status effects and specialize in different damage types make it a solid match for cooperative play. Enterprising teams can synergize their characters’ abilities to take on challenging dungeons together. Drinkbox gives examples like using the Guard’s shield to protect the Ranger as she picks off enemies with arrows from afar or taking down waves of foes with familiars from the Magician and the Zombie simultaneously.

Multiplayer in Nobody Saves the World seems to be limited to two characters and online only for now. Couch co-op doesn’t appear to be included, and players looking to bring groups of three or four are out of luck, but those looking for one to try with a friend should still have plenty of fun with it.