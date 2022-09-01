Is Ooblets on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Ooblets is an indie game that pairs the farming and base-building mechanics of games like Stardew Valley with the monster collection and battling systems that are most recognizable in the Pokémon franchise. Many indie games of its type — especially those which see an immediate release to Xbox consoles — become welcome members of Microsoft’s thrifty Game Pass. You might be expecting Ooblets to do the same, so let’s take a look.

Will Ooblets be included with Game Pass?

Image via Glumberland

Despite being part of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Preview during its early access beta stages, Ooblets will instead see its own independent release onto select platforms. For the time being, this release will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

This decision stems as a consequence of the merger of Ooblets’ previous publisher, Double Fine, with Microsoft during the game’s development in 2019. Officially, there has yet to be any mention of the subscription service by Glumberland, Ooblets’ developer. However, following a prolonged and convoluted controversy involving the game’s announcement as an Epic Games Store exclusive, the true scope of Ooblets’ release is still uncertain.

What is certain, however, is that Ooblets can be purchased on Xbox, Switch, and PC through the Epic Games Store, marketed at a price of $20. While this one-time flat price may be a bit steeper than adding it onto Game Pass’s $10 long-term library of games, this indie title has enough replay value to make the added price worthwhile.