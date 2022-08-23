Will High on Life be on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

High On Life is the latest zany adventure from Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame. This game introduces a bunch of talking guns that will literally be on-hand for you throughout the adventure, giving you small quips as you fight off an intergalactic alien cartel looking to use humans as drugs. We know that the game will be available on a variety of consoles and PC, but will you get access to it if you are a Game Pass subscriber?

Is High On Life on Game Pass?

High On Life will be available day and date to Game Pass subscribers on either console or PC. It will have an Xbox One and an enhanced Xbox Series X version, so you can play it regardless of if you have upgraded to the newest generation of consoles yet. Knowing how Xbox handles their day one Game Pass additions, we also expect it to be available through xCloud so that you can stream it on your phone, console, or PC without needing to download it as well.

This is a great option to play High On Life if you have a PC or Xbox, but the game is also coming to other console platforms as well. That being said, if you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you might as well play it through the Xbox marketplace rather than buying it on Steam or PlayStation. Like other higher-profile releases, the game has Smart Delivery support if you want to buy it outright.

High On Life is a different kind of game to come to Game Pass right away when it releases, but that is all the more reason why we love the service. Just about anything can be added to the service. We don’t expect it to stay available there forever, but we would imagine at least its first year will be as part of the subscription.