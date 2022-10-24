Is Rayman in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope? Answered

Being the true father of the Rabbids series, Rayman has been teased by the Nintendo and Ubisoft teams as a future companion for the characters in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Rayman has had its ups and downs during the years since its creation in the 90s. However, there has been a resurgence in the fandom lately and they cannot wait to see Rayman in a crossover with their favorite Nintendo characters. So, the question now remains, is Rayman actually in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope?

Rayman to join the crew in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

On September 10, Ubisoft released a teaser video on YouTube that states that there will be a future DLC for the game that will feature our favorite human/vegetable hybrid, Rayman. The Ubisoft team wrote on their website that “Rayman will reunite with the Rabbids and embark on an exciting new adventure! Alongside Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario, you will be able to play him as a new character in DLC 3.”

The creative director for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Davide Soliani, has been a part of the Ubisoft team for many years now, and he said that the addition of Rayman into a bigger universe has been a dream for him. He confirmed Rayman’s presence in the future by stating that “finally, because of the Rabbids’ presence in the Mario + Rabbids Universe, I have been able to justify this appearance. I think that we will create a very interesting adventure as we have been able to do with the Donkey Kong Adventure.”

This means that Rayman will join the team in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope sometime in the future. However, since he will come in the third DLC for the game, his time to shine might be postponed for a bit. The teaser for Rayman was probably released by Ubisoft to promote the Season Pass for the game, which costs $29.99.